The ruling BJP in Tripura launched a massive protest across the state on Saturday against the opposition political parties, including CPIM and Congress, for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to confuse people by making false statements accusing the ruling BJP.

Speaking on the matter, BJP Tripura President Rajib Bhattacharjee stated that the opposition has been working to confuse the people by making baseless and fake statements against the BJP-led state government.

“Protesting this, we are launching a protest. They are alleging that people are suffering from food, work, and other crises. We want to assure them that the BJP government in this state, led by Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha, has been working for the people from all sections by implementing various schemes. The recent petrol and diesel crisis occurred due to natural calamities leading to road blockades. The state government has taken prompt steps to resolve the issue. The opposition is spreading fake information and confusing the people. I want to appeal to the people to keep themselves away from such misleading statements from the opposition. Their main agenda is to confuse people,” he said.



Also Read: Tripura families spend nights in forest to draw govt attention for being landless

The BJP leader further informed that the current state government is working to maintain peace and transparency.

“There is not other alternative of Prime Minister Modi and the BJP. We are working for the benefit and development of the people. We have seen how the Left Front suppressed the tribals for vote bank politics,” he told reporters.

Regarding the elections, the BJP president said, “As per the fourth phase of polling, which has concluded, we can say that only the BJP will come to power, and Narendra Modi will be the Prime Minister for the third time.”