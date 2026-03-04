Tripura: BJP launches TTAADC campaign with mega rally in Khumulwng, seeks fresh mandate in tribal council

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday, March 4, launched the BJP’s campaign for the polls to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) with a mega rally at Khumulwng, the council’s headquarters in West Tripura.



With the election process mandated to be completed by April 18, the high-voltage rally marked the formal beginning of what is expected to be an intense contest in the tribal-dominated regions of the state.



The TTAADC, which governs nearly 68 per cent of Tripura’s geographical area, is currently ruled by the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), an ally of the BJP. However, the two parties are set to contest the upcoming polls separately, turning the elections into a direct political test of strength in the tribal belt.



Addressing the gathering under the banner ‘Empowering Janajati, Empowering Tripura’, Saha invoked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas” slogan, asserting that Tripura’s development hinges on the upliftment of its indigenous communities.



“Tripura will never prosper if the tribals remain neglected. That’s why we organised the rally at the tribal council’s headquarters,” Saha said, framing the election as a decisive moment for the future of the indigenous population.



Launching a sharp attack on the TMP, the Chief Minister accused the ruling party in the council of failing on multiple fronts. He claimed that only the BJP has the vision and governance model to transform the lives of the indigenous people.



Saha also targeted the opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M), alleging that during its tenure in power, tribal communities were treated merely as a vote bank. In contrast, he said, the BJP has worked consistently since coming to power in 2018 to improve socio-economic conditions in the tribal areas.



“The way people joined the rally shows the indigenous people have started joining the saffron brigade to usher in development in the tribal council areas. We are confident the BJP will win the TTAADC elections,” he asserted.



In the previous elections to the 30-member council, the TMP secured 18 seats, while the BJP won 10. Two members were nominated by the Governor as per existing provisions.



Established in 1982, the TTAADC was created to ensure the protection and advancement of the Tiprasa (indigenous) people of Tripura. It became operational under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution in 1983, granting it special administrative and legislative powers over designated tribal areas.