Tension simmered on November 24 after the general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Janajati Morcha General Secretary Devid Debbarma came under an attack allegedly by Tipra Motha workers at Sutarmura area under Charilam Assembly Constituency in Sepahijala district.

As per reports, the BJP leader was attacked while he was returning back from a door-to-door campaign in Sutarmura village council in line with the upcoming assembly election.

Speaking with India Today NE, Devid said, "Today we had a party meeting at Sutarmura area where other BJP Janajati leaders were also present. When we were returning more than 40 workers of Tipra Motha launched an attack on us with bats".

Further Devid claimed that Tipra Motha who is always speaking about 'fundamental rights' is not allowing others to exercise others' rights.

"The people said that they are from TIPRA Motha and will not allow us to enter the area and don't do any programmes and started to physically abuse us," Devid added.

He also condemned the incident and look forward to the intervention of the state police to prevent similar uncalled-for situations in the days to come very concerning.

On the other hand, speaking to TIPRA Motha's chief, Pradyot Kishore Debbarma said, "There is no big incident, I personally spoke to Devid, and he called me up... Devid aapneh ghar kah aadmi hah."

The Motha's chief also remarked that right now the indigenous people want unity and not such incidents which spread such misunderstandings and disharmony among the community.

Earlier today, November 24 at least 12 persons were injured after a clash between CPIM and BJP erupted in the Khowai district of Tripura.

As the days of state assembly elections are approaching, incidents of political clashes are increasing.

The clash that erupted between CPIM and BJP took place in Singichhra Beltali under the Khowai district.

Sources said a total of 12 BJP workers were injured in the incident. Among them, Gopal Pal, Santosh Das, and Sanjay Nath Sharma were referred to GB Pant hospital in Agartala from Khowai District Hospital.

Sources said that clashes broke out between the CPIM and BJP amid heavy security forces while the police remained silent spectators.

