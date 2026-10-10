Tripura BJP leader demands Bimol Akoijam’s resignation, leads protest against Congress

Tripura BJP State Secretary Mimi Majumder on October 10 criticised the Congress over allegations concerning Manipur MP Bimol Akoijam and demanded his resignation, accusing the opposition party of adopting double standards on issues related to women's safety and accountability.

The BJP staged a protest against Akoijam, who represents the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency, with Majumder calling on the Congress leadership to take action against the MP.

Referring to allegations concerning Akoijam's tenure as an academician at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Majumder claimed that complaints had been made by female students against him. She also referred to reports of an internal inquiry and disciplinary action reportedly taken by the university authorities.

Majumder questioned the Congress leadership's response and said the party should take appropriate action if the allegations were substantiated.

Accusing the Congress of inconsistency on matters concerning women's safety, she alleged that the party adopted a different approach when allegations involved its own leaders.

“Congress cannot maintain silence when allegations concern its own leaders while raising questions against others,” Majumder said.

The BJP leader also invoked the party's stated commitment to national security, integrity and women's safety under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Reiterating her demand for Akoijam's resignation, Majumder urged the Congress leadership to take what she described as stern action in the matter.

The allegations and claims regarding the university's inquiry and disciplinary proceedings were raised by the BJP leader. Their details and the MP's response were not included in the statement provided.