Former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma on Tuesday lamented the fading image of every house adorned with bookshelves and urged the community to revive the cherished tradition of having a personal library, emphasizing the irreplaceable charm of physical books.

In a splendid culmination to the literary spectacle that captured the hearts of bibliophiles across Agartala, the closing ceremony of the annual book fair was graced by the Former Deputy Chief Minister as the esteemed chief guest.

Speaking at the event, he expressed his delight at the increasing fervour surrounding the book fair, emphasizing the pivotal role played by authors and publishers in its grand success.



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Dev Varma passionately asserted, "Books are indeed man's best friend, and it warms my heart to witness the escalating enthusiasm for the book fair among people day by day. The contributions of authors and publishers have been invaluable in organizing such a remarkable event."

Acknowledging the evolving landscape of education, Dev Varma highlighted the shift towards digital mediums such as e-books and audiobooks. However, he cautioned about the potential diminishment of the depth of study in this digital era.

"While the accessibility to knowledge has expanded through electronic formats, the profound engagement with the material seems to be diminishing. This is where the enduring importance of printed books shines through," he stated.

In a nostalgic reflection, he lamented the fading image of every house in Agartala adorned with a bookcase. He urged the community to revive the cherished tradition of having a personal library, emphasizing the irreplaceable charm of physical books.