Tripura BJP leaders attend North East Training Mahabhiyan ahead of TTAADC polls

A 16-member delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Tripura, led by State President Rajib Bhattacharya, participated in the “North East Training Mahabhiyan – 2026” workshop held in Guwahati on Monday, February 23, ahead of the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections.

Addressing party workers and functionaries at the event, Bhattacharya said the workshop focused on the party’s ideology, organisational structure, working methods and future plans. He noted that the session aimed at strengthening coordination and enhancing preparedness among party cadres in the Northeast.

The workshop brought together senior leaders and representatives from across the region to exchange views and provide strategic guidance on consolidating the party’s organisational base and outreach efforts. Discussions centred on making the BJP more dynamic and effective in view of key upcoming elections, particularly the TTAADC polls in Tripura.

Bhattacharya emphasised that through a strong organisational framework, structured planning and the collective efforts of dedicated workers, the party is moving closer to achieving its objectives. He reiterated the BJP’s commitment to engaging with the tribal electorate and building a robust grassroots network in the autonomous council areas.

The Tripura delegation included Social Welfare Minister Tinku Roy, Panchayat Minister Kishor Barman, MLAs Rampada Jamatia and Bhagaban Das, party spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty, Nadendu Bhattacharya, BJP General Secretary Amit Rakshit and other leaders.

The training initiative is part of the BJP’s broader strategy to consolidate its presence in the Northeast and enhance organisational readiness as the TTAADC elections draw near.