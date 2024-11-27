Tripura BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, former Chief Minister and MP Biplab Kumar Deb, and BJP Tripura President Rajib Bhattacharya, have sharply criticized and condemned the ongoing atrocities against Hindu minorities and Hindu leaders in Bangladesh.



They have demanded joint action to stop the attacks on the Hindu minorities in the neighboring country.

Tripura shares an 856 km-long international border with Bangladesh.



Reacting to the recent arrest of ISKCON member and prominent Hindu leader Swami Chinmoy Krishna Das and attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha wrote, “Sanatan Dharma is the bearer of justice and values. History has witnessed that all those who tried to harm Sanatan Dharma have been wiped out.”



Former Chief Minister and Member of Parliament in Lok Sabha Biplab Kumar Deb has urged for urgent and joint international action to address this undemocratic and anti-humanitarian situation.



“The ongoing attacks on Sanatani minorities, various religious institutions & Sanatani Gurus in Bangladesh are entirely undemocratic & an affront to basic human rights principles. I strongly condemn such incidents, completely based on narrow and vested interests, where Sanatani sentiments and human rights are violated. I urge an urgent and joint international action to stem this undemocratic and anti-humanitarian situation. #Bangladesh,” said Deb.

BJP State President and Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharya highlighted the selfless contributions of Swami Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu, describing him as not only a spiritual leader of ISKCON Bangladesh but also someone who has worked tirelessly for the development of traditional culture in Bangladesh.



“During natural disasters, he, ISKCON, and other Hindu religious organizations have been rendering great service to humanity without any discrimination for the welfare of society and the well-being of people. But now a despicable attempt has begun to portray ISKCON, one of the most respected spiritual and humanitarian organizations in Bangladesh, as a terrorist organization. This is not only an insult to the people and organizations serving humanity but also a vile attempt to mock them. The way religious leader Swami Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu has been arrested without any reason makes it clear that minorities are being persecuted in Bangladesh. Even the peaceful protests for the release of Swami Chinmoy Prabhu are being attacked, and innocent Hindus are being killed. The Bangladesh government should protect such humanitarian organizations from extremist religious forces for regional harmony, but they appear unwilling to do so,” he said.



He further stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party, Tripura Pradesh, demands the immediate release of Swami Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu and the withdrawal of the false charges against him.



“In addition, the security of Hindus and other minorities and Hindu temples in Bangladesh should be ensured so that they do not have to flee. The minorities should be able to live in their own homes with safety, dignity, and respect without insecurity or anxiety. Lakhs of people have been affected by the ongoing violence against Hindus and minorities in Bangladesh since August. The Bangladesh government should provide them with security and create an environment where they can live with dignity. We also request the Indian government to pay attention to this issue and take necessary steps,” he added.