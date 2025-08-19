Tripura BJP tribal leaders, Centre hold discussions on district council election, campaigning

Ahead of the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) election, Tripura BJP leaders of the state held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister for Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal, and BJP’s North East coordinator Sambit Patra.

A six-member delegation was led by BJP Tripura President and lone Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Rajib Bhattacharya, Industry and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, Tribal Welfare Minister Bikas Debbarma, former MP Rebati Tripura, and MLAs Rampada Jamatia and Sambhu Lal Chakma.

A source within the BJP Tripura told India Today NE that a high-level meeting was held on Tuesday at the Parliament House in New Delhi, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“The meeting was attended by Tripura BJP’s tribal leadership, state president Rajib Bhattacharya, and senior party leaders. The discussions largely revolved around the overall development of Tripura, with special emphasis on the socio-economic progress of the tribal community and the prevailing political scenario in the state,” the source said.

He added that Union Home Minister Amit Shah patiently heard the views of the representatives and assured that the Centre would take all necessary steps to ensure peace, stability, and sustained development in Tripura.

The party leader further said that with the TTAADC elections approaching, the meeting also focused on strengthening organizational presence in tribal belts, devising campaigning strategies, and outlining the party’s future political roadmap.

“Overall, the meeting sent out a strong message of coordination between the central and state leadership — not just in terms of electoral strategy, but also in reaffirming the government’s commitment to the welfare and development of the tribal community in Tripura”, the party leader added.

Sources further said that in the meeting Union Home Minister have asked the tribal leaders to intensify the campaigning in the tribal belt and assured all kind of support.