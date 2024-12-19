The Tripura BJP is expected to announce the names of its Mandal Presidents across the state by tomorrow, party sources confirmed.

Tripura is divided into 60 Mandals, one for each Assembly constituency. Sources indicate that the BJP has already started revamping its grassroots leadership, with changes made to booth presidents.

The final list of Mandal Presidents was shaped after several high-level meetings, which involved key leaders such as Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, BJP MP Biplab Kumar Deb, state BJP president Rajib Bhattacharya, and other senior officials. These discussions also included consultations with the party’s central leadership, which has approved the list.

While the announcement was originally scheduled for today, logistical reasons have pushed it to tomorrow, sources said. "All names have been finalised, and the central leadership has agreed. The declaration will most likely take place by tomorrow," a senior BJP leader shared.