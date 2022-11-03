Former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar alleged that the ruling BJP which started losing its support in the state has now started attacking blood donation camps out of fear.

Sarkar was speaking on a voluntary blood donation camp organized by the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) student wing of opposition CPIM on November 3.

“Doctor prescribes blood to save any patients. Despite facing obstacles the different frontal wings of Left Front are conducting blood donation camps across the state to collect blood in a bid to mitigate the crisis. After 2018 the BJP has attacked so many times on blood donation camps following which they are now being isolated from people and losing support”, claimed Sarkar.

Claiming that in the recent time such attacks are less, the senior CPIM leader said, “I want to thank those who have donated blood and want to appeal to donate blood more in coming days. The venue in which today the blood donation is happening has come under attack so many times. Without gaining support from local people it would have been not possible to organize this blood donation camp”.

Referring to an attack on a resident of a CPIM leader in which another blood donation camp was in process, Sarkar said, “Everywhere they are attacking blood donation camps. BJP is taking advantage of the unemployed youths and taking them on the wrong path by organizing such attacks. There are creating an atmosphere of fear. This is nothing but a sign of fear as they have started losing the support of people. People will not tolerate it and will give them the right answer at the right time”.