Member of the District Council (MDC) representing the ruling BJP in Tripura, Padma Lochan Tripura has appealed to the Director of the Tripura Tourism Development Corporation to establish a Tourist Attraction Center in Chandi Chara, a picturesque locale within the Sepahijala District.

Chandi Chara, characterised by its natural water bodies and surrounded by dense forest, is a hidden gem of natural beauty. The expansive lake, with its still waters, is an ideal setting for boating, fishing, bird watching, and other water-based recreational activities. The surrounding landscape, lush with greenery and diverse flora and fauna, presents a good experience for eco-tourists and nature enthusiasts alike.

In the letter, the BJP MDC stated that the area is endowed with immense natural beauty, including a large, unexplored lake that holds significant potential for attracting both domestic and international tourists.

“Chandi Chara is blessed with an untouched and serene environment that offers a unique experience for nature lovers, adventurers, and those seeking tranquility. The presence of a beautiful, expansive lake makes it an ideal spot for activities such as boating, fishing, bird watching, and other water-based recreational activities. The surrounding landscape is equally captivating, with lush greenery and a variety of flora and fauna that would appeal to eco-tourists and nature enthusiasts”, the letter reads.

He said that the establishment of a tourist attraction centre in this location would create a significant number of job opportunities for the local community, from employment in hospitality services to guiding, maintenance, and other ancillary services.

“The development of this site would also stimulate local businesses, thereby promoting economic growth in the region and by focusing on sustainable tourism, this initiative can play a role in raising awareness about the importance of environmental conservation. The development of eco-friendly infrastructure and promotion of activities that encourage appreciation of nature can help in combating climate change and preserving the region's natural beauty for future generations”, the MDC pointed out.

He said that Tripura, with its rich cultural heritage and natural beauty, has a lot to offer to tourists.

“The development of Chandi Chara as a tourist hub would enhance the state's tourism profile and attract more visitors, thereby contributing to the overall growth of the tourism sector in Tripura. I would be grateful if you could consider this proposal and explore the possibility of developing Chandi Chara into a prime tourist destination. I am confident that with the right planning and investment, this project could bring substantial benefits to the region and the state as a whole”, he added.