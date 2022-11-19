At a time when union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia didn’t give any nod on the introduction of the Kokborok language for the announcement in MBB Airport in Agartala, the tribal welfare minister of Tripura Rampada Jamatia on Friday has written a letter to the Scindia demanding to arrange announcement in Kokborok in the airport.

Minister Rampada has written in his letter claimed that this may be a very simple and unimportant demand to non-Kokborok speaking people but it is very important to Tripuri people.

“You must be aware that Tripura was once a Princely State ruled by our own Indigenous Kings and Tripuri people were the majority in their own land, but now due to constant influx from Bangladesh, original people were reduced to a microscopic minority”, the letter reads.

Claiming that it is a ‘serious’ and ‘sensitive’ issue, the minister said, “This is a serious and sensitive issue in the State. I hope that you would appreciate the restlessness and gravity of their demand for arranging announcements in their mother tongue (Kokborok) at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport. This may be a very simple and unimportant demand to non-Kokborok-speaking people but it is very important to Tripuri people. I would, therefore, request you to take a view to arrange an announcement in Kokborok in Airport, Agartala”.

Earlier, Chairman of TIPRA Motha Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma expressed his displeasure over the role of government after it denied using the Kokborok language for announcements in the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala.

Pradyot who is the cousin of the union minister has also written a letter on the issue but the Scindia.