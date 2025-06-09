The Tripura BJP Minority Morcha has lodged complaint with West Agartala Police Station against a man accused of posting an abusive, defamatory, and communally inflammatory video targeting Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha.



The complaint was filed by Billal Miah, president of the BJP Minority Morcha, against Md.Sahajan Islam, a resident of Agartala. Md. Sahajan is a Tripura Pradesh Congress worker



According to the complaint, on June 8, the accused, Md. Sahajan Islam, posted a video on his personal Facebook profile under the caption "Muslimder Dharmiyo Swadhinota ache to?" (“Do Muslims have religious freedom?”). In the video, Islam allegedly used abusive and derogatory language against Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, stating that “all Dr. Saha has ever done is extract teeth” and that “he knows nothing else.”



The complaint further stated that the video contains false, malicious, and defamatory statements targeting Billal Miah personally, with an apparent intent to damage his public image and discredit his political standing. “He vilified and mocked all Muslim karyakartas (workers) associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), branding us as traitors to the Muslim community,” Miah said in the complaint. “He referred to me as a batpar (fraud), BJP dalal (agent), munafiq (hypocrite), and several other derogatory terms, which seriously harm my public reputation.”



The complaint further alleged that Md. Sahajan Islam used the public platform to call upon members of the Muslim community to sever all social and personal ties with Muslim BJP workers, including Billal Miah.

“Most disturbingly,” the complaint added, “he stated in the video that even if such BJP-aligned Muslims or their family members were to die, no one from the community should assist them, attend their funerals, or provide burial grounds for them. This amounts to a call for social boycott, religious humiliation, and denial of basic human rights.”



Miah also claimed that following the circulation of the video, he was physically attacked by an unruly mob who called him a “traitor” and threatened to kill him. He said he narrowly escaped the assault with the help of a local man, Md. Jashim Uddin.



“I most humbly request that an FIR be registered against Md. Sahajan Islam for uploading an abusive, defamatory, and communally inflammatory video on his Facebook page,” the complaint concludes. “I also urge authorities to investigate the matter, arrest the accused, and seize the objectionable video from his profile.”