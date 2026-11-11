Tripura BJP MLA Tafajjal Hossein has apologised for remarks made during an election campaign in Sonamura Nagar Panchayat in Sepahijala district, after his comments about the Tipra Motha Party and the tribal community triggered a controversy. He has accused the CPI(M) of taking his statement out of context and circulating edited portions to create a political controversy.

During the campaign, Hossein purportedly made a remark suggesting that members of the Tipra Motha Party, which represents the Janajati (tribal) community, sleep with pigs, rear them, and consume pork.

Clarifying his comments, the BJP legislator claimed that his speech was intended to counter what he described as the CPI(M)'s persistent propaganda that the BJP is anti-Muslim and that Muslims cannot support or join the party.

He said he was attempting to explain to Muslim voters that religious beliefs should not be used to question an individual's political affiliations or choices. However, he alleged that the CPI(M) selectively edited his speech and circulated it with a misleading interpretation, portraying his remarks as an insult to the tribal community.

Hossein denied having any intention of hurting the sentiments of the Janajati community, pointing out that the BJP and Tipra Motha are alliance partners in the NDA government in Tripura.

"I have never intended to hurt or disrespect my Janajati brothers and sisters. My statement was made solely to counter the misinformation being spread by the CPI(M) and to explain the issue to my Muslim brothers," he said.

The MLA also expressed regret over the controversy, saying he would apologise if his words had unintentionally hurt members of the tribal community.

"If any of my remarks have hurt the feelings of my Janajati brothers and sisters, I sincerely apologise. I have the utmost respect for every community, and hurting anyone was never my intention," he added.

Accusing the opposition of deliberately creating divisions between communities for political gains, Hossein maintained that his remarks had been misrepresented and that his intention was to counter what he termed the CPI(M)'s political propaganda, not to target any particular community.