With preparations underway for the November 17 Urban Local Body elections in Tripura, BJP MLA from Boxanagar, Taffajal Hossein, has come under severe criticism following an alleged derogatory remark against the indigenous community during an election campaign speech.

A video purportedly showing the legislator making the controversial comments has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread condemnation from political leaders and tribal organisations.

A complaint has also been lodged against him with the police.

In the viral video, the BJP legislator, who represents the Boxanagar Assembly constituency in Sepahijala district, is allegedly heard making remarks about the food habits and lifestyle of the indigenous community while criticising the Tipra Motha Party.

During an election campaign he purportedly said the Tipra Motha Party which is party of janajati (tribal) after their birth they sleeps with pigs, rare pigs and also eat pigs.

His purported comments, referring to tribal people sleeping, breeding and eating with pigs, have drawn sharp reactions from various quarters.

Soon after the video surfaced on social media, several political leaders and members of the indigenous community strongly objected to the remarks, describing them as insulting, racist and an attack on tribal identity, culture and traditional practices.

Tipra Motha MLA Paul Dangshu shared the video on Facebook and strongly condemned the alleged statement.

Describing it as a disgraceful display of bigotry and arrogance, he said the remarks were not merely offensive because of the words used but also because of the condescending tone and mockery directed at the Tipra Motha Party and the indigenous community.

He further alleged that mocking the culture, traditional livelihoods and identity of an entire community on a public platform for political gains was dehumanising and malicious. Calling for an immediate and unconditional public apology, Dangshu said electoral politics could never justify treating an entire community with contempt.

Tipra Motha founder and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma also reacted strongly to the controversy, demanding an apology from the BJP MLA. Drawing a comparison with the remarks allegedly made by YouTuber Amir Shokeen, he said that such attitudes towards the Tiprasa community remained unchanged irrespective of which party was in power.

"Our eating habits don't change with who is in power," Pradyot said, adding that the legislator should apologise for his statement and for allegedly inciting communal hatred. He also questioned the moral authority of those who, according to him, smuggle cows to Bangladesh while attempting to dictate what people in Tripura should eat.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury also condemned the alleged remarks, describing them as racist, derogatory and deeply offensive to the Tiprasa community.

In his reaction, Chaudhury questioned the BJP and the NDA leadership over their position on the controversy, asking whether they stood with the indigenous people or supported a legislator accused of making such objectionable comments.

He warned against the normalisation of racism and discrimination against any community in the state, adding that Tripura should not be allowed to descend into a situation similar to Manipur.

The controversy has also prompted a formal response from the Tribal Youth Federation (TYF), a tribal organisation associated with the Left Front. The organisation has lodged a complaint against the BJP legislator at the West Agartala Police Station, seeking prompt, impartial and lawful investigation into the matter.

In its complaint, the organisation urged the police to take appropriate preventive and legal measures to maintain peace, communal harmony and the dignity of the Tiprasa community.

Amid mounting criticism, BJP State General Secretary Bipin Debbarma also reacted to the controversy, expressing reservations about the alleged statement.

He said he was yet to properly examine the viral video and was unsure whether the MLA had actually made the remarks attributed to him.

"I don't think this statement is correct or that he made such a statement. Every society has its own food habits and cultural traditions. That does not mean we should make such remarks about them. In my opinion, this is not a relevant issue," Debbarma said.

He added that the matter would be brought to the attention of the BJP State President Abhishek Debroy as well as Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha.

Emphasising the need to respect all communities, he said every society, whether Bengali or tribal, has its own cultural identity and traditions that must be respected.