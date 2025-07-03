Tripura BJP MLA joins state cabinet, vows to serve under Modi’s vision

Putting an end to days of speculation, BJP MLA Kishor Barman was officially sworn in as a Cabinet Minister in Tripura on Thursday. The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu at the Durbar Hall in the Raj Bhavan, marking a significant step in the state’s ongoing cabinet expansion.

This development followed Chief Minister Manik Saha’s meeting with the Governor, where discussions on the expansion were reportedly held.

Speaking to India Today NE after the ceremony, Barman called the moment a “new chapter,” expressing confidence in his journey ahead with the backing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Manik Saha. “I will work for Viksit Bharat and Viksit Tripura,” he stated, thanking top BJP leaders for their trust.

“I want to thank my Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha for this responsibility. I will strive to fulfill my duties following their footsteps,” he added.

On portfolio allocation, Barman said no discussions have taken place yet, adding, “As a BJP worker, I never think about such matters. Whatever task the party gives me, I will perform.”

Chief Minister Saha welcomed Barman’s induction, saying, “With this, we now have a full-fledged Cabinet of 11 ministers and one MoS berth. I am hopeful he will uphold his responsibilities and work towards the goal of ‘Ek Tripura, Shrestha Tripura’.”

While several ministers were absent due to health or travel reasons, the event was attended by Chief Secretary JK Sinha, DGP Anurag, and other senior officials.