Tripura BJP MLA proposes four-day work week for government employees

BJP chief whip in the Tripura Assembly, Kalyani Roy, on May 22 urged the state government to introduce a four-day weekly work schedule for government employees by increasing daily office hours.

Roy suggested the move while citing ongoing fuel conservation efforts following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to save fuel amid the prevailing West Asia conflict.

Addressing a press conference, Roy said that under the state government’s current austerity measures, 50 per cent of Group C and Group D employees are attending offices physically while the remaining staff are working from home from May 14 onwards.

“Following the Prime Minister’s appeal amidst the West Asia conflict, the state government has ordered 50 per cent of Group C and D employees to work from home while the remaining workforce is attending offices,” Roy said.

She stressed the need for public participation in fuel-saving initiatives, saying uncertainty over the duration of the geopolitical situation makes conservation efforts important.

Roy said Chief Minister Manik Saha, cabinet ministers and MLAs have already reduced the number of escort vehicles and official transport as part of austerity measures.

She also appealed to citizens to adopt fuel-saving habits by using public transport, e-rickshaws or bicycles for short-distance travel.

Highlighting the state’s digital administrative infrastructure, Roy said Tripura has already implemented an e-office system from the civil secretariat level down to gram panchayats, but continued support from Group C and D employees remains necessary for smooth functioning.

“Therefore, I appealed to the government to introduce a four-day work week for employees by increasing office working hours from the existing eight hours to nine hours or so,” Roy said.

The proposal comes as the state government continues implementing measures aimed at reducing fuel consumption and administrative expenditure.