Tripura BJP MLA served show-cause notice for remarks against senior party leaders

Tensions have escalated within the Tripura BJP after the party issued a show-cause notice to MLA Md. Tafajjal Hossain, a day after he publicly criticised senior leaders Pratima Bhoumik and Biplab Kumar Deb.

The notice, served on October 19, directs the Boxanagar legislator to explain within five days why disciplinary action should not be taken against him for his comments, which party leaders described as “gross indiscipline” and a “violation of party norms.”

Hossain made the remarks on October 18 during the final match of the MLA Cup Football Tournament at Boxanagar Mini Stadium in Sepahijala district. Tripura BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharjee attended the event.

During his speech, Hossain alleged that neither Bhoumik nor Deb had provided financial support for constructing the stadium’s northern gallery despite “repeated appeals.” He claimed only Bhattacharjee responded positively by sanctioning Rs 50 lakh from his MP fund. “We voted them into office,” Hossain said, accusing the two leaders of ignoring local development needs.

The comments quickly drew backlash within the party. Bhattacharjee later said disciplinary measures would follow, emphasising that internal matters should not be aired in public.

In a letter issued by BJP State General Secretary Amit Rakshit, the party noted that Hossain’s statements against senior leaders, including the former Chief Minister and former Union Minister of State, amounted to a “deliberate violation of the party’s code of conduct.”

The letter reminded the MLA that grievances must be raised “through proper channels rather than in the public domain.”

The notice warned that failure to provide a satisfactory explanation within the stipulated time would lead to “appropriate disciplinary action as deemed fit by the competent authority.”