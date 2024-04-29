The Assistant Returning Officer of North Tripura district has served a show cause notice to BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath for purportedly contravening the Model Code of Conduct on the election day. Nath represents Bagbasa assembly constituency in North Tripura district.

The notice pertains to an incident during the polling of the Second Phase of elections on April 26. Nath's assembly constituency comes under the East Tripura Parliamentary seat, where Kriti Devi Singh, elder sister of Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarman, is contesting on a BJP ticket.

Nath is said to have entered the polling station and allegedly misbehaved with the Booth Level Workers tasked with supervising the voter's desk. The office of the CEO confirmed the incident occurred in polling booth number 22 of Bagbasa.

A complaint has been registered against BJP leader Kajal Das, who allegedly slapped a polling officer during the election day. The complaint was lodged by the Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) of North Tripura district at Kadamtala police station.

As per a press release, Kajal Das and his associates reportedly assaulted the presiding officer of booth number 22, who was trying to manage the unnecessary crowd at the polling station.

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