Tripura BJP Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for a complete failure in maintaining law and order and for launching unprovoked attacks on BJP workers.

Deb, who arrived in Cooch Behar in West Bengal, leading a fact-finding team on post-poll violence, said that the people in Bengal are facing severe hardships due to the current state government.

“Every year after elections, an MP delegation has to come to this state. The attacks on BJP workers, including killings and arson, indicate that a healthy democracy does not exist here, and the law and order situation has completely collapsed. I urge the Chief Minister of West Bengal to address the law and order issues and take responsibility for the people's safety. A government cannot operate like this,” he said.

He further alleged that TMC-backed goons brutally raped a woman, assaulted her husband and son, and vandalised houses.

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“In my entire life, I have not seen such an incident. TMC-backed goons brutally raped a woman, assaulted her husband and son, and vandalised houses. They have forced men to leave the village and launched unprovoked attacks on women, openly raping them. They are even unable to file FIRs, even though the Chief Minister is a woman. Where are we living? The West Bengal Chief Minister talks about the constitution. I challenge her to visit this rape victim if she has the courage. Under the influence of a Trinamool leader named Rakhal, this rape occurred. The victim is from the SC community. Such incidents are rampant under a woman Chief Minister,” Deb told reporters.

Slamming the Trinamool Congress, the BJP MP alleged that since the formation of the Trinamool Congress government in Bengal, attacks, rapes, and violence have increased.

“We will report to BJP national president JP Nadda. We will use all our power along with all Indians to save Bengal and protect the women,” he added.