Tripura BJP Office torched, candidate among 10 injured; party alleges Tipra Motha role

Tensions escalated ahead of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections after a BJP election office was allegedly set on fire and at least 10 party workers, including a candidate, were injured in separate incidents in Sepahijala district on April 5.

According to BJP leaders, the party’s candidate from the Pekurjala Janmejoynagar constituency, Majee Debbarma, sustained head injuries during a door-to-door campaign. The attack reportedly took place when a group of miscreants confronted party workers, vandalised vehicles, and physically assaulted them.

Sepahijala Sabhadhipati Supria Das Datta alleged that the attackers were backed by the Tipra Motha Party, claiming that the violence was triggered by shifting public support towards the BJP. “People are joining BJP in large numbers, and that is why such attacks are being carried out. We strongly condemn this,” she said.

In a separate incident, Tripura Panchayat Minister Kishor Barman claimed that a BJP election office in the Nalchar Assembly constituency was set ablaze late at night. He said party workers received calls informing them about the fire, allegedly set by miscreants.

Barman further alleged that around eight to nine BJP workers were injured in the attacks and are currently undergoing treatment. He accused Tipra Motha supporters of using sticks and rods during the assault and termed the incidents a continuation of political violence in the state.

“BJP does not believe in violence, but such acts cannot stop us from winning. We strongly condemn this attack,” he added.

The Tipra Motha Party has not yet issued an official response to the allegations. Meanwhile, security concerns have intensified as campaigning continues in the run-up to the TTAADC polls.