Tripura BJP ready for VC, TTAADC polls; CM Saha reaffirms commitment to Janajati welfare

The Tripura Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is prepared for the upcoming Village Council (VC) and Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on September 3, reaffirming the party’s commitment to the welfare of the Janajati community.

CM Saha made the statement while chairing a special organisational meeting of the BJP Janajati Morcha at the Pradesh BJP office.

He said the meeting was convened to review the party’s preparedness for the polls and strategize on reaching out to the Janajati electorate.

“The meeting focused on understanding the challenges faced by the Janajati community and exploring how our party and the government can jointly address these issues. While our preparations for the elections are in full swing, the primary aim remains serving the people and strengthening their trust in the party,” he said.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, Saha added, “Since 2014, numerous initiatives have been launched for the welfare of Janajatis, which were neglected in the past. Following this vision, the Tripura government is committed to ensuring inclusive development, especially in tribal areas, sending a strong message to every voter in the state.”

The chief minister also pointed out that the BJP’s organisational machinery is fully mobilized for both the VC and TTAADC polls, ensuring robust outreach to every corner of the state.

The meeting was attended by BJP State President Rajib Bhattacharya, Tripura-Assam General Secretary (Organisation) Ravindra Raju, Tribal Welfare Minister Bikas Debbarma, Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, Janajati Morcha President Parimal Debbarma, and several district- and mandal-level Morcha karyakartas.