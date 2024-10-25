The state president of Tripura Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rajib Bhattacharya announced that the party will conduct an organisational meeting on October 26, aimed at strengthening its base.

Bhattacharya informed that the party has already enrolled over 10 lakh members and is close to achieving its target of 12 lakh.

Addressing a press conference, Bhattacharya, who is also a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, said that the membership drive, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 2, has so far enrolled around 7.43 lakh members online and approximately 2 lakh members offline in Tripura.

"The process is ongoing, and we will meet our target in the coming days," he said.

"Tomorrow, our state Prabhari Dr. Rajdeep Roy, Northeast Coordinator Sambit Patra, and Chief Minister Manik Saha will chair an organisational meeting to discuss strengthening the organization in the coming days," he added.

The president also noted that CM Saha and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari held a meeting focused on developing the national highway and announced a package of Rs 2800 crore.

"I want to thank them. The seat capacity of the dental college has also increased, which is a significant achievement for the state. Additionally, following Durga Puja, our state government provided free rations through ration shops. Several developmental steps have also been taken in the health sector. The Chief Minister has announced a scheme for meritorious students named CM-SATH. I want to thank all cabinet ministers and the Chief Minister for these initiatives," Bhattacharya told reporters.

Moreover, he also criticised opposition parties, claiming they have been working to tarnish the image of the BJP and the government.

"The Leader of Opposition, Jitendra Chaudhury, criticised DGP Amitabh Ranjan, but the language he used was really unacceptable for a leader of his stature. No one will tolerate it. During CPIM rule, many were killed, including MLAs and SDMs. I want to ask him how many received justice. The Chief Minister is working with zero tolerance towards mafias and drug dealers. No one will be spared," he added.