Tripura Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President, Rajib Bhattacharya on August 28 announced that the party is focused on achieving the top position in the Northeast region in terms of membership for the party.

Tripura BJP organised a one-day workshop as part of the country-wide Membership Campaign - 2024 at Muktdhara Auditorium, Agartala.



The meeting was chaired by All India National General Secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam, Chief Minister Manik Saha, BJP State President Rajib Bhattacharya, and BJP Sangathan Mahamantri Ravindra Raju.

Taking to the microblogging site X, CM Saha shared that the Bharatiya Janata Party's country-wide membership campaign, 2024 is set to commence on September 2, 2024.

"To ensure the success of this campaign, I participated in a one-day workshop organised by the Pradesh BJP in the presence of National General Secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam at Muktdhara Auditorium, Agartala," he posted.

Later, BJP State President Rajib Bhattacharya stated that the party has set a membership target for Tripura.

"Membership is a tradition of the BJP. Last year, BJP became the largest political party across India, and this year's membership drive, starting on September 1, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party has also set a target for Tripura. Currently, we have over 6 lakh BJP members in the state, and this time we will begin the campaign with an even bigger target. To further this effort, we organised this state-level workshop, gathering all state leaders. We will then take this initiative to the district and Morcha levels, aiming to place Tripura in the number one position in the Northeast," he said.

Later, he welcomed All India General Secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam to the chief minister's official residence and discussed various important matters, including the recent flood situation in the state and organisational issues.