Tripura BJP promises Kokborok recognition, Khumulwng revamp in TTAADC manifesto

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on April 5, released the BJP’s manifesto for the upcoming elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, outlining a series of development measures and administrative changes aimed at tribal regions.

Polling for the 28-member council is scheduled for April 12, with counting set for April 17.

Addressing reporters at Khumulwng in West Tripura, Saha alleged irregularities under the Tipra Motha-led council and said action would be taken against “unethical practices” if the BJP secures a mandate.

The manifesto proposes renaming the TTAADC as the Tripura Autonomous Territorial Council (TATC), alongside granting proper recognition to Kokborok and other tribal languages. It also commits to preserving customary laws and traditions of indigenous communities.

Key promises include the establishment of a medical college, a comprehensive masterplan for Khumulwng — the council headquarters — and the expansion of the Mukhya Mantri Rubber Mission to tribal areas. The party also announced plans for a modern football academy and skill development initiatives aimed at improving employment prospects for tribal youth.

Saha said the BJP’s focus remains on accelerating development across both hill and plain regions. Referring to Narendra Modi, he noted that the Prime Minister had recently highlighted initiatives such as solar panel installations in Reang refugee camps and improved drinking water supply in the Jampai Hills during his radio programme.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the BJP, which is contesting all 28 seats, would secure victory in the council polls.

State BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee, Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma and party vice-president Rebati Tripura were present at the event.