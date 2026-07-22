Tripura BJP protests against Congress, accuses Rahul Gandhi of trying to 'divide India'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on July 22 staged a protest rally in Tripura's capital Agartala, accusing Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of conspiring to divide the country and obstruct its development.

The rally, led by Tripura BJP president Abhishek Debroy, witnessed the participation of ministers, MLAs and senior party leaders before culminating in a demonstration outside the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters in Agartala.

Addressing party workers, Debroy alleged that attempts were being made to destabilise India by creating conditions similar to those in neighbouring countries.

"An attempt is being made to turn the situation in India like Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka. But India's democracy is safe in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and people from every section of society stand with him," Debroy said.

The BJP leader accused Rahul Gandhi and the Congress of conspiring against the country's interests.

"Everyone knows how Congress and its leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, are hatching conspiracies. He visits foreign countries, holds meetings, receives funds through NGOs and works to create unrest in India," he alleged.

Referring to the ongoing protests in the national capital, Debroy claimed the Congress was ignoring key national issues and instead targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Hindu community.

"There is an agitation underway in Delhi and everyone should discuss it. But instead, Congress is speaking against Hindus and Prime Minister Modi. They themselves cannot explain the purpose of the protest they have gathered for," he said.

Debroy further alleged that the Congress was attempting to "bifurcate India" and asserted that the BJP and its affiliated organisations would continue to oppose such efforts.

"Yesterday, Congress tried to gherao the residence of the Prime Minister to weaken the country. We strongly condemn this. When Congress was in power, it promoted dynastic politics, whereas the BJP is working to ensure the benefits of development reach the last person in society," he said.

The Tripura BJP president reiterated that the party would continue to protest against what it described as attempts by the Congress and Rahul Gandhi to undermine the country's unity and development.

The Congress has not yet responded to the allegations made by the Tripura BJP.