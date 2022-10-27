The ruling BJP in Tripura slammed the opposition political parties in the state for giving concocted, fabricated statements against the son of minister Bhagaban Das alleging that the minister’s son was involved in a gang rape case.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state party office, Information and Cultural Affairs Minister of Tripura Sushanta Chowdhury said that on October 19, a rape incident took place at Kumarghat which should not be happened. But the CPIM and Congress just to gain the attention they have started a malicious campaign involving the son of minister Bhagaban Das in that rape case.



“We were observing what opposition political parties are saying and were waiting for the police’s action. In that rape case, Tripura Police arrested six persons but they didn’t arrest the son of Minister Bhagaban Das because he was not involved in the incident. It was a concocted, fabricated statement given by the opposition party like CPIM and Congress which ran a malicious campaign to malign the name of the minister, his family and our party. We strongly condemned such heinous step of the opposition parties”, he said.

Lashing over the opposition parties, the minister said there is no name of the minister’s on in the FIR, the victim and his family have also didn’t mention the name of the son of the minister.

“The son of the minister was out of station since 10th October. He was out of the state. Those who don’t know how to reach people are doing such activities. They did all this just to tarnish the image of the minister and his family. Police have clearly said there is no involvement of the son of the minister”, he said.

The minister also remarked that people in the coming days will reject political parties like CPIM and Congress.