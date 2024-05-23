The ruling BJP in Tripura on May 23 slammed the opposition for spreading misinformation related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), asserting that the act will not be implemented in the Sixth Schedule and Inner Line Permit areas.

Speaking with reporters, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya said that the CAA clearly mentions that minority Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, and Christians who fled Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan due to persecution and came to India before December 30, 2014, will be provided citizenship under the CAA.

“I have seen that the opposition is spreading false information to confuse people regarding the CAA. The CAA clearly mentions that minority Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, and Christians from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan who faced persecution and fled to India before December 30, 2014, will be provided citizenship. It also states that it will not be imposed in ADC or Inner Line Permit areas,” said the BJP chief.

He asserted that the law, if implemented in Tripura, will not cause any adverse impact on the socio-political scenario.

“I strongly condemn the way the opposition is spreading misleading information to confuse people,” he said.

After Tripura has published notification to form committee on CAA, the opposition political parties including CPIM and Congress has demanded to exempt the state from the purview of CAA and threatened of massive protest.