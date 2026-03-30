Tripura BJP says TTAADC polls key to ending corruption, targets Tipra Motha

Tripura BJP general secretary and TTAADC poll candidate Bipin Debbarma on Monday said the upcoming district council elections are crucial to eliminate corruption and bring “real development” to the region.

Addressing an election campaign, Debbarma alleged that widespread corruption has taken place under the current Tipra Motha Party administration in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC). He claimed that public representatives have failed to address key issues such as drinking water supply and road connectivity.

He further alleged that many residents are unaware of their Member of District Council (MDC), pointing to what he described as a disconnect between elected representatives and the public. Debbarma also claimed that even supporters of Tipra Motha have expressed dissatisfaction over the party’s performance since the last election.

Accusing the party of using communities for electoral gains, he urged voters to support the BJP, asserting that his party would prioritise basic infrastructure, public services, and long-term development.

The Tipra Motha Party has not yet responded to these allegations.