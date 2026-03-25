Tripura BJP secretary files nomination for ADC polls, vows corruption-free council

Tripura BJP state secretary Devid Debbarma on March 24 filed his nomination for the upcoming elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and expressed confidence that the party would form the next district administration.

Debbarma submitted his nomination papers at the Khowai Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s office, accompanied by party workers and supporters.

Addressing reporters after filing his nomination, he said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised for a decisive victory in the ADC polls. He asserted that people in the tribal areas are seeking change and development.

“In the coming days, BJP will form the administration in the TTAADC. We are committed to establishing a transparent and corruption-free council,” Debbarma said, adding that the participation of party workers and supporters in rallies reflects a strong wave of support for the BJP.

He further stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Manik Saha and state BJP president Rajib Bhattacharya, the party is confident of securing a mandate to lead the council.

Debbarma said the Janajati community aspires to build a “New Tripura” and a “Viksit Tripura,” and expressed hope that the BJP would receive widespread support in the upcoming polls.