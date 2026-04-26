Tripura BJP seeks probe into district council over alleged corruption, audit lapses; meets Governor

Bringing serious allegations against the Tipra Motha Party-run Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council administration, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Tripura on Sunday, April 26 met Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu and demanded an enquiry after the district council administration allegedly provided jobs during the electioneering period in a secret manner and failed to adhere to regulatory financial audit practices over the years.

A BJP delegation led by former MP Rebati Tripura, party general secretary Bipin Debbarma, MLA Pramod Reang, and former Members of District Council including Bhumika Nanda Reang and Bimal Kanti Chakma met the Governor and urged him to ascertain the facts and take remedial measures for the welfare of residents in TTAADC areas.

In a memorandum submitted to the Governor, BJP leaders wrote, “We would like to bring to your kind notice that the TTAADC administration in Khumulwng has been engaged in rampant corruption during its tenure. The administration has been involved in massive corruption, misappropriation of public funds, and misuse of project money.”

BJP alleged that during the Electioneering period the TTAADC administration offered job for a good number of Group-C and Group-D posts and appointed them in a hurry and secret manner without any formal procedure and publicity ahead.

“Such engagements are against the norms and principles of natural justice and invite massive corruption and exchange of money against Job. The TTAADC administration did not adhere to the regulatory task of financial audit during the years of administrations. They have collapsed the financial discipline and involved in rampant corruption in every aspect of public services. The Auditor and Comptroller General of India, also alerted the State Government for affirmative action in this respect”, the BJP said in the memorandum.

They have also said that due to the fact as enumerated above, they would like to request you to cause enquiry into the issues to find out the factual status and take remedial measures for the welfare of the residents of TTAADC area.