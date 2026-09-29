Tripura: BJP seeks re-polling at Warangbari SB School booth, accuses Tipra Motha of poll irregularities

The Tripura Pradesh BJP has approached the State Election Commission (SEC), demanding re-polling at the Warangbari SB School polling station under Gamaria village in Matabari block of Gomati district, alleging irregularities during the Village Committee (VC) elections held on September 28.

In a written complaint submitted to the State Election Commissioner, the BJP alleged that the polling process at the booth was disrupted and that the environment was not conducive to free and fair voting.

The party accused supporters of the Tipra Motha Party of allegedly capturing the polling station and interfering with the electoral process.

The BJP further claimed that several ordinary voters were prevented from entering the polling station, restricting their ability to exercise their franchise freely and without fear.

Seeking the intervention of the State Election Commission, the party urged the poll panel to conduct an impartial inquiry into the allegations and order fresh polling at the concerned booth. It also called for appropriate action under the applicable election laws and rules if the allegations were established.

The BJP maintained that free, fair and transparent elections are essential to preserving public confidence in the democratic process and expressed hope that the Commission would examine the complaint and take an appropriate decision in accordance with the law.

The demand for re-polling comes amid reports of violence and allegations of electoral irregularities in parts of Gomati district during the September 28 Village Committee elections. The allegations made in the BJP's complaint are yet to be independently established.