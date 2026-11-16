Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on November 16 expressed confidence that the BJP would secure a sweeping victory in all 21 urban local bodies in the state, claiming that the party faces no real competition in the upcoming elections.

Addressing a BJP rally in Sonamura, Saha said the public response during his recent door-to-door campaign reflected strong support for the party and confidence in its development-oriented governance.

He said elections to the 21 urban local bodies, including the Agartala Municipal Corporation, municipalities and Nagar Panchayats, would be held on November 27. The newly established Bishramganja Nagar Panchayat has also been included in this round of elections.

Recalling the 2021 urban local body elections, Saha said the BJP had won 20 urban local bodies and expressed confidence that the party would improve its performance this time.

"Normally, after being in power, governments face anti-incumbency. But the BJP has changed that perception through its work. For us, the BJP means development and continuous work. We work from morning till night, following the path shown by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Urging voters to give the BJP a mandate in all 21 urban local bodies, Saha said the results would send a strong message of support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister said the BJP's real competition was not with other political parties but with its own performance, adding that the party was focused on delivering more for the people rather than engaging in political confrontations.

He also said the BJP believed in taking all communities together, asserting that minority communities and people from different social and tribal backgrounds had a role in building a new Tripura.

The results are scheduled to be declared on December 2.

