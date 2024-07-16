Tripura Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on July 16, criticised All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge, Ajoy Kumar for making fake and false statements on Tripura’s Gandatwisa protest. The party said that AICC is hatching a conspiracy to malign the name of the state government and to create division among people.

Addressing a press conference at the state BJP headquarters, BJP chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said that BJP never believes in violence as the party also focuses on development.

He said, “The press conference held by Ajoy Kumar and Tripura Congress MLA Gopal Chandra Roy in Delhi has proved that they don’t have any clear image or idea about Tripura. They are creating confusion among people by making false and fabricated statements, which has led to them losing support.”

He further stated that the statement of the AICC leader in the press meet regarding the Gandatwisa incident is completely wrong and fake.

“They did it just to malign the name of our state and state government. At a time when the state government is working for development, they are working to malign the name of the state and to disrupt the state’s progress. They are working to create division among people and ethnic unrest. They are confusing people for their personal gain. They are hatching a conspiracy for their personal interest,” said the BJP spokesperson.

He said that everyone is well aware of the incident in Gandatwisa in which Parameshwar Reang died and led to a protest.

“Such incidents should not happen. But centering this incident, Congress raised the same voice as CPIM, claiming that the Gandatwisa village is suffering from a severe food crisis, no jobs, and no work. The administration has taken several steps to help the victims of the protest and maintain law and order. Congress is saying that following the Panchayat election, a riot-like situation is happening. Congress is hatching a conspiracy. There is no link to the Panchayat elections. The situation is totally under control and all shops were opened. We strongly condemn the statement of AICC regarding Tripura,” he said.

Chakraborty further said that those who have turned this protest into violence and tried to turn it into communal violence, the government will identify them and take strict actions.

During the press conference, Tripura BJP General Secretary Bipin Debbarma and BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya were present.