Tripura BJP on Tuesday, May 6, lambasted the opposition, including Congress, for speaking about Save Constitution and CPIM for mass recruitment scams during their regime.

During a press conference, Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharya said that in recent times, Congress has been conducting 'Save Constitution Abhiyan' across the state by holding rallies.

“I want to ask the Congress leaders how they got the idea. The Congress, which ruled the country for a long time, never gave due respect to the father of the Indian Constitution, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. They never even used the photo of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar inside the Parliament. We all know how the party worked to defeat Baba Saheb Ambedkar and did not even give him the Bharat Ratna. Now these Congress leaders are talking about the Constitution,” he said.

Bhattacharya, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP from Tripura, claimed, “Those who killed the Constitution, how can they talk about Save Constitution? In 1975, during Indira Gandhi’s regime, this party declared Emergency, for which many political leaders were jailed, and many journalists were also arrested and had their voices gagged. I want to ask the Tripura Congress leaders: in 1993, ahead of the election, President’s Rule was imposed during the Congress-TUJS government," he said.

"People are not fools. People want to know why President’s Rule was imposed. Even in 1993, one advocate was arrested under the National Security Act, misusing the power. Congress leaders should feel ashamed that at a time when they killed the Constitution, they are now talking about observing Save Constitution,” he added.

He said that CPIM has also blamed the BJP on recruitment.

He criticised the CPIM, saying that the party had governed Tripura for 25 years, during which people witnessed how jobs were distributed and large-scale scams occurred. He directly remarked, "The CPIM leaders should take a dip in the holy Ganga to cleanse their sins." He accused them of committing numerous wrongdoings during their tenure and expressed disbelief that they were now pointing fingers over recruitment scams.

Referring to Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury, Bhattacharya said that Chaudhury, who has been raising such concerns, seemed to have forgotten the past and the actions of his own party. He firmly stated, "We have never given jobs to people based on political ideology or colour. We have adopted a transparent recruitment policy. And that’s why we are distributing offer letters on an open platform."