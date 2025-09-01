Tripura BJP stages protest, says opposition ‘spreading misinformation’

Tripura BJP staged a massive protest rally in Agartala on September 1, condemning alleged derogatory remarks made by RJD and Congress leaders against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother. The party also accused the CPI(M)-Congress of misleading people through a sustained misinformation campaign against the BJP government.

The rally, led by state party president and Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharya, saw the participation of Transport and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, SC Welfare and ARDD Minister Sudhangshu Das, Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, BJP General Secretary Amit Rakshit, Secretary Devid Debbarma, MLAs, and other senior leaders. Protestors later staged a dharna outside the Pradesh Congress Bhawan.

Bhattacharya said, “Everyone is aware that in Darbhanga of Bihar, Rahul Gandhi of Congress, who is working to destroy his own party, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav used abusive language against the late mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We strongly condemn this and, in protest, we have launched this rally.”

Transport and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury accused the opposition of spreading falsehoods against the government. “For the last few days, the CPI(M) and Congress have been spreading slander against BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi across the nation, including in our state. They are working against our government by spreading misinformation and misleading the public with false statements,” he said.

Chowdhury further claimed that the people of Tripura had rejected “dirty politics” by choosing BJP. “Every year during elections, Congress made false claims about changing the government and played a fixed match against CPI(M). But the people of Tripura changed the government because they have faith in BJP. This government is committed to serving all sections of society,” he added.

The BJP reiterated that it would continue to counter what it called “malicious propaganda” from the opposition while focusing on development and governance in the state.