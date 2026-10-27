The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura has stepped up organisational preparations for the upcoming Urban Local Bodies (ULB) elections, with a particular focus on the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) polls, while planning a statewide campaign to counter what it termed opposition-led misinformation.

The preparations were discussed at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manik Saha. BJP national general secretary and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, state party president Abhishek Debroy, state general secretary (organisation) Ravindra Raju, Tripura in-charge Mriganka Deo Barman, Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath and presidents of the party’s various wings attended the meeting.

The discussions focused on strengthening the party organisation, assigning responsibilities to leaders, preparing for the local body elections and implementing programmes announced by the BJP’s central leadership.

Saha said the meeting reviewed directions received from the party’s central leadership in Delhi, with assignments distributed among leaders to ensure their implementation.

Deb said preparations for the AMC elections and the implementation of seven nationwide programmes announced by the BJP were the principal issues discussed at the meeting.

He alleged that opposition forces were attempting to undermine democratic institutions, the constitutional framework and social stability. The BJP, he said, would organise a series of programmes to counter what it described as attempts to create unrest and disrupt peace.

The proposed campaign will include foot marches, press conferences and interactions with different sections of society, including students and young people. Deb said the state leadership would announce the detailed schedule at a later stage.

State BJP president Abhishek Debroy also accused opposition parties of attempting to destabilise the country and mislead the public. He said the party would reach out to people through a series of programmes to explain its position.

Debroy also criticised the opposition’s campaign against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He argued that similar exercises had been undertaken during previous Congress governments and accused opposition parties of spreading incorrect information about the process.

The BJP plans to take its position on the electoral roll revision directly to the public as part of its proposed outreach campaign.