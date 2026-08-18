Tripura BJP steps up preparations for Village Committee, local body elections, holds organisational meeting

The Tripura Pradesh BJP held an key organisational meeting today at Agartala to strengthen the party organisation and chalk out strategies for the upcoming Village Committee (VC) elections and other local body polls.

The meeting was chaired by BJP Tripura State President and MLA Abhishek Debroy and attended by Chief Minister Manik Saha, along with ministers, MLAs and other senior party leaders.

The upcoming Village Committee elections were a major focus of the meeting, with detailed discussions held on the party’s organisational preparedness, election strategy and grassroots-level activities. The BJP also discussed its strategy for the upcoming Nagar Panchayat, Municipal Council and Corporation elections.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, BJP state president Debroy said some elections are approaching and the meeting focused on preparing an effective strategy and strengthening the organisation.

“We are holding an organisational meeting today. Several elections are coming up, and our strategy and course of action will be decided keeping these elections in mind. Various organisational issues were discussed, with the Village Committee elections being one of the important subjects,” Debroy said.

Asked about the possibility of an alliance with the Tipra Motha Party in the upcoming elections, Debroy said discussions were still underway.

He said the BJP is a national party and important decisions regarding alliances are taken at the central level.

“Tipra Motha Party is a partner in our alliance. Discussions are going on, and it may take a few more days to arrive at a decision. Once the discussions are complete, everyone will come to know about it,” he said.