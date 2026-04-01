Tripura BJP steps up TTAADC campaign as tribal support shifts away from Tipra Motha

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, April 1, said its campaign for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections is gathering pace, with an increasing number of supporters joining the party across tribal regions.

BJP candidate and Tripura unit general secretary Bipin Debbarma, addressing party workers ahead of the April 12 polls, said the party is witnessing a steady rise in public backing, particularly in key constituencies within the tribal belt.

He pointed to a series of mass joining programmes, claiming they reflect a shift in voter sentiment towards the BJP’s development agenda. According to Debbarma, the growing turnout at campaign events indicates that voters are seeking change and aligning with the party’s promises of economic progress and improved governance.

Debbarma also criticised Tipra Motha, alleging that the party has not fulfilled commitments made to tribal communities. He positioned the BJP as a more reliable alternative to lead the Autonomous District Council.

He further said that what he described as “emotional politics” and instability under Tipra Motha is losing ground, adding that many tribal voters are now looking towards a BJP-led administration in the council.