Tripura BJP suspends former MDC, expels booth member over alleged anti-party activities

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura has taken disciplinary action against two members, including a former Member of the District Council (MDC), over alleged anti-party activities and violation of organisational discipline.

According to a press statement issued by BJP Tripura Media In-charge Sunit Sarkar, the action was taken on the directions of State BJP President Abhishek Debroy.

Former Member of the District Council Padmalochan Tripura has been temporarily suspended from all party responsibilities and organisational activities for allegedly continuing anti-party activities despite repeated warnings.

The party also alleged that Padmalochan made social media statements that violated party discipline and adversely affected the BJP's image.

In a separate action, Debashish Saha, popularly known as "Boro Kanai", a member of Booth No. 16 under the 8-Town Bordowali Mandal, has been expelled from the BJP's primary membership for his alleged involvement in anti-party activities.

Reiterating its commitment to organisational discipline, the BJP said the party's ideology and collective interests remain paramount.

"The organisation is above any individual or position," the statement said, adding that strict action would continue to be taken against anyone found violating party principles or discipline in the future.