The ruling BJP in Tripura to carry out a mass outreach program to mark the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and has arranged over 1500 venues across the state where people can listen to the PM on April 30.

Addressing a press conference this afternoon, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya said that on the last Sunday of every month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with the country through Mann Ki Baat and highlights various issues.

“On April 30, Prime Minister Modi will address the 100th episode of the Mann ki Baat program. To celebrate this 100th episode we have undertaken a series of initiatives by creating awareness about the Mann ki Baat program across the state. In Tripura, we have arranged over 1515 venues across the state where people can listen to the PM on April 30. These 1515 venues are including Zila Parishad, Gram Panchayats, Nagar Panchayat and Village Council where the people can listen to the PM on April 30. Apart from these in 3328 booths of BJP also people can listen to PM”, he said.

He further informed that the party has also decided to telecast the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ in all the tourist places.

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“In a new way, we are planning to telecast the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ in all the tourist places. Now it all depends on the weather condition”, he said.

He also informed that the state government has also taken a series of initiatives to mark the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat.

“The main event of Mann Ki Baat program will be held in the Governor House in Tripura where all the state leaders, Chief Ministers, and senior government officials will be present to listen to the Mann Ki Baat of PM Modi. During various episodes of PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat, he has mentioned and talked with five people of our state and they will also be present during the Mann Ki Baat program at Governor house”, he said.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is completing its 100th episode, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is all set to organise a live screening of the programme at Raj Bhavans which is the Governor’s house on the 30th April.



The Governor of Tripura, Satyadeo Narain Arya will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest. Chief Minister of Tripura Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha will be the guest of honour.

Eminent people in various fields and public representatives have been invited to the program. Apart from this, people from the state whose work has been appreciated in the previous Mann Ki Baat program, have also been invited to witness the special screening of the 100th episode of “Mann Ki Baat”.