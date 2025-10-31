Tripura BJP team surveys Santirbazar after bandh violence, report to reach CM soon

A five-member delegation from the Tripura BJP on October 31 visited Santirbazar village in Dhalai district to assess the situation following the October 23 violence that erupted during a statewide bandh called by the Tripura Civil Society. The team is expected to submit a detailed report to Chief Minister Manik Saha.

The delegation comprised SC Welfare Minister Sudhangshu Das, Tribal Welfare Minister Bikas Debbarma, BJP MLA Swapna Pal, and BJP state general secretary Bipin Debbarma. The visit aimed to evaluate the extent of damage and understand the circumstances that led to the unrest.

According to Minister Sudhangshu Das, the incident left several shops burnt and looted, while multiple people were injured — including a Block Development Officer and an engineer who were “brutally attacked.”

Speaking to reporters after the inspection, Das described the violence as “really unfortunate” and “totally unexpected.” He said, “We have come here physically to know what has actually happened. The damage caused to people and their properties is deeply saddening. Those responsible must face action. We have no place for violence in our society; we always speak about peace.”

Das noted that the violence affected both tribal and non-tribal residents. “People here—tribal and non-tribal—live together. Attempts were made to create tension among communities, which is condemnable. A section of politicians is trying to take advantage of this situation, and I warn them,” he said.

The minister confirmed that the government has already provided interim relief to affected families. A full damage assessment has been completed, and the delegation will soon submit a comprehensive report to the Chief Minister.