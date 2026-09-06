Tripura BJP, Tipra Motha hold key seat-sharing talks ahead of VC polls

Political activity intensified in Tripura on Sunday, September 6, as ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its alliance partner Tipra Motha Party held crucial seat-sharing talks in Agartala ahead of the upcoming Village Committee (VC) elections.

The meeting, held at Sonar Tori Hotel in the state capital, began around 7 am and was continuing at the time of filing this report, with senior leaders of both parties discussing the distribution of seats and the alliance's electoral strategy.

From the BJP, Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath chaired the meeting. Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Tinku Roy and BJP general secretary Bipin Debbarma were also present.

The Tipra Motha delegation included MLA Ranjit Debbarma, Minister of State Brishaketu Debbarma, MLA Biswajit Kalai, Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) Chief Executive Member Runiel Debbarma and former CEM and MDC Purna Chandra Jamatia.

The talks come a day after Chief Minister Manik Saha and Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishor Manikya Debbarma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. During the meeting, it was decided that the Tiprasa Accord would be fulfilled within the next month.

Earlier on Sunday, Ranjit Debbarma said representatives of the two alliance partners would meet to work out the seat-sharing formula for the VC elections.

He said the parties would assess their respective organisational strengths before deciding which party would contest particular seats.

“We will assess where the BJP has influence and Tipra Motha does not, and vice versa. Seats will be distributed accordingly,” Debbarma said.

He also indicated that there was scope for adjustments as candidates can withdraw their nomination papers within the stipulated period.

“We do not want to hurt anyone or anyone’s sentiments. We are hopeful that our demands will be fulfilled soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, seat-sharing between the two alliance partners remains pending, even as the CPI(M) and Tipra Motha have filed nominations in various blocks.

According to the latest data, 1,724 nomination papers have been filed so far for the Village Committee elections, with 1,721 candidates submitting their papers. While all major political parties have begun the nomination process, no candidate from the ruling BJP has filed nomination papers so far.

The elections are being held in 587 Village Committees after a gap of nearly 10 years, following the intervention of the Supreme Court. A total of 4,597 seats are up for election.

The seat-sharing negotiations are significant for the BJP-Tipra Motha alliance, particularly in the tribal areas, where both parties have considerable organisational and electoral interests. A final agreement is expected to provide clarity to candidates and supporters ahead of the polls.