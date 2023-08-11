The ruling BJP in the state will observe 'Vibhajan Vibhishika Diwas' to commemorate the victims and suffering of people during the partition of India, said BJP state spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya on August 11.

Addressing a press conference, the BJP state spokesperson said that the pain of the country's partition can never be forgotten.

"The pain of the country's partition can never be forgotten. Due to hatred and violence, lakhs of our sisters and brothers were displaced, and many even lost their lives. In memory of the struggle and sacrifice of those people, we have decided to observe 'Vibhajan Vibhishika Diwas'," Bhattacharya added.

He mentioned that the new generations were not present during independence, but they have learned about it from books.

"The history that was presented before us, before the new generation, was misrepresented. We weren't just in captivity for 200 years, but for more than 100 years before we gained independence. We, the BJP Karyakartas, consider ourselves devotees of Bharat Mata and believe in Akhanda Bharat (undivided India). However, due to some personal interests, a few politicians divided the country," he explained.

He emphasized that the way India was divided is unforgettable.

"That's why the BJP and the state government are commemorating this day as ‘Vibhajan Vibhishika Diwas’. The elderly are still recalling those dark days. People suffered immensely due to the partition. Many lives were lost, and countless were subjected to torture. The partition caused widespread suffering," he informed the reporters.

Bhattacharya mentioned that a committee has been formed in Tripura for this program under the leadership of Dr. Ashok Sinha, the state vice president of the BJP.

This program will be conducted by the party across 10 organizational districts from August 12th to August 14th.

Eminent speakers will deliver lectures on the tragic days of partition, and a picture exhibition will be arranged along with a silent march.