Claiming that BJP will form government again in Tripura, the party chief Rajib Bhattacharya on January 28 informed that the party would declare its candidate for the rest 12 seats by evening.

Speaking with reporters this afternoon, Bhattacharya said that he is happy that central leadership has announced his name as the candidate of the Banamalipur assembly constituency which was the assembly of former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

“I am happy. I started my political career in the year 1991 and become Mandal president of Banamalipur assembly constituency in the year 1992 today BJP central leaders announced my name as the candidate of Banamalipur assembly constituency and I believe that in the coming days, I will fulfil my responsibility”, he said.

Also Read: Tripura: Bharatiya Janata Party announces candidate list for Assembly polls

He said former Chief Minister and MP Biplab Kumar Deb has worked to solve many problems in the Banamalipur assembly constituency which was his constituency and he succeeded but if there are some problems he will also look into them.

When asked about candidates for the rest of the seats, the BJP chief said, “BJP will form government again and will win in 60 seats and by evening names of candidates for the rest 12 seats would be declared. Talks are in the process”.

The ruling BJP today has declared the candidate's name for 48 seats.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on January 28 released candidate lists for the Tripura Assembly election which is scheduled to take place on February 16.

''A total of 48 seats were declared today. While the rest 12 seats will be declared soon,'' said BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra while releasing the candidate list.

Patra also informed that the Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha will contest from the Town Bordowali constituency.

''On the other hand, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Debbarma will contest from Charilam constituency, MP and MoS Pratima Bhoumik will contest from the Dhanpur constituency,'' he added.

He further added that out of 48 candidates on the first list, 11 are women.

Earlier, speaking to the media Rajib Bhattacharjee had said that the saffron party would file nominations for all 60 constituencies in the state.