Tripura BJP to elect new state president on June 29

Tripura BJP has on Friday officially declared the schedule for the selection of the Pradesh BJP President through an election, which will be held on June 29, along with the declaration of results.

On August 25, 2022, the BJP appointed the then Tripura Vice President Rajib Bhattacharya as the Tripura BJP President and also the lone Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament.

He replaced Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, who became President in 2020.

In accordance with the Constitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the election guidelines issued by the Central Election Authority, the election process for the post of President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Tripura Pradesh, has officially been announced.



As per the notification, the election will be conducted under the supervision of State Returning Officer Samarendra Ch. Deb, who issued the notification on June 27.



Also Read: Tripura drafting comprehensive transfer policy for employees: CM Manik Saha

The detailed schedule for the election process was included in the June 27 notification, and the publication of the state electoral college list is also scheduled for today.

On June 28, nomination papers will be submitted. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on the same day, and withdrawal of nomination papers is also scheduled for June 28.

The declaration of the final list of nominees is also scheduled for June 28.

“Polling Date & Time (if required) is on June 29, while counting of votes and declaration of results are scheduled for June 29,” said the notification.

The election is being closely monitored in political circles as the BJP gears up to strengthen its organisational structure ahead of future political challenges.

The announcement marks a significant step in the party’s internal democratic process and is expected to draw interest from across the state’s political spectrum.