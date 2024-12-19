Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone and attend the Bhoomi Pujan for the new Tripura BJP Party office on December 22 at Natun Nagar in Agartala.

Union Minister Shah is arriving in Agartala on December 21 for the 72nd Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council (NEC), which is scheduled to be held from December 20 to 21 in Agartala.

After inspecting the preparations and land, Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Tinku Roy said that the new building of the Tripura BJP state office will be set up at Natun Nagar in Agartala city.

“Work will start soon. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone and perform the Bhoomi Pujan along with Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, BJP state President Rajib Bhattacharya, and other leaders. From this party office, we will work for the welfare of the people and take decisions for development,” he said.

The Minister stated that the new building would be constructed on approximately 1.20 acres of land.

“The present office is very small, and we face issues while holding meetings and other activities. Thus, we have decided to relocate it here. Once the building is set up, it will be beneficial for everyone,” he added.