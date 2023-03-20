Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee on March 19 said that the party in the state will give both Lok Sabha seats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha election which is scheduled to be held in 2024.

He said this while addressing a felicitation programme of senior BJ leaders including the Mandal and district presidents at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here.

''We have emerged victorious the recently concluded Assembly elections, now it will be the responsibility of the Tripura BJP to gift PM Modi both Lok Sabha seats in the coming general parliamentary election of 2024,'' he added.

Bhattacharjee also took a dig at the opposition parties and said that those who said that the saffron party would become a single digit have themselves reduced to a single digit.

''They (parties) have no right to continue as they never worked with a motive to develop the state rather than self-interest and development,'' he said.

He urged party members to identify the weaknesses and strengthen the party at all levels to work together ensuring that the party can come out with flying colours in Lok Sabha seats in 2024.

Later, the BJP president also thanked Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and other central leaders who put their efforts into forming the BJP government in the state.

He further warned party workers to be vigilant against the corrupt leaders and supporters who are using the name of the party for their personal benefit.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and his cabinet ministers were also present on the occasion.

Also read: Tripura: Three held with brown sugar worth Rs 3 crore in Dhalai district