The Tripura unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a rally in Agartala on October 31 under the slogan “Save Democracy, End Autocracy”, accusing Opposition parties of misleading people through rumours and provocation.

The decision was taken at a meeting at the State Guest House on Wednesday, attended by BJP state president and MLA Abhishek Debroy, organisational general secretary Ravindra Raju, Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharya, ministers, MLAs and other party leaders.

Announcing the rally, Debroy said the programme would bring people together to oppose what he described as attempts by the Opposition to create confusion and undermine the democratic system. The rally will also highlight the BJP’s support for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Defending the electoral roll revision exercise, Debroy said it was a democratic process that had been carried out 12 times in the country. He claimed that 10 such exercises took place under Congress-led governments at the Centre, while the most recent revision in Tripura was conducted during the tenure of the CPI(M)-led government in the state.

Questioning the Opposition’s objections to the process, the BJP leader alleged that political parties were attempting to mislead the public despite similar exercises having been conducted under previous governments.

He said BJP workers and supporters would take to the streets of Agartala on October 31 to protest against what he termed the Opposition’s conduct. The party is making arrangements to organise the rally systematically and expects a strong public response, he added.

The meeting also focused on the BJP’s organisational strategy and preparations for upcoming elections in Tripura.

“Senior leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharjee, organisational leaders, state ministers, MLAs, councillors and other party functionaries, attended a meeting to deliberate on organisational matters and future plans,” Debroy said.

According to the state BJP president, discussions covered the party’s roadmap for the coming days, electoral preparations and measures to strengthen its organisational network across the state.

The party is expected to step up its organisational activities in the run-up to the forthcoming electoral contests.