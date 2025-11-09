Tripura BJP to hold state-wide ‘Unity March’ from November 10, CM to flag off

The Tripura unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organize a statewide “Unity March” program from November 10. The announcement was made by Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee during a press conference held at the state BJP headquarters today, November 9.



He said that the BJP’s “Ekta March” (Unity March) has already begun across the country. “Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, born on October 31, 1875, in a farmer’s family in Gujarat, was one of India’s greatest leaders. This year marks the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, who played a key role in India’s freedom struggle and the Quit India Movement. Sardar Patel’s contribution to the nation’s independence and unity was remarkable. After India gained independence in 1947, he became the Deputy Prime Minister. His role was also significant in the merger of Tripura with India in 1949. At that time, there was a tendency among some to merge Tripura with East Pakistan. However, due to the efforts of Maharani Kanchanprabha Devi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Tripura became part of India. Therefore, his birth anniversary holds special importance for the people of Tripura”, he added.



He said that as part of the celebration, a Unity Run was organized across the state on October 31, attended by the Chief Minister, ministers, and MLAs. Starting November 10, the BJP will hold Unity Marches in all 10 organizational districts of Tripura. Each march will cover a distance of 8 to 10 kilometers.



“The first march will be held on November 10 in West Tripura district, from Ujjayanta Palace to Hapania Mela Ground, in the presence of Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, along with other ministers and MLAs. On November 12, the march will be held in North Tripura and Sepahijala districts, on November 14, it will take place in South Tripura, on November 18, the march will be held in Unakoti and Khowai districts., 0n November 20, it will take place in Gomati district. Through this Unity March, the party aims to strengthen the spirit of “One India, Best India – One Tripura, Best Tripura”. Alongside the march, other programs such as the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission) will also be undertaken”, he said.